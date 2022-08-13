The Mandela Effect, where you remember it wrong?
Like your personal version to the lyrics of a song
It didn’t happen that way, it’s not true, you’re incorrect
But that there’s the rub with the Mandela Effect
Truth’s a nice idea but it misses the point
One wrong little truth can empty the joint
A tawdry urban legend you heard somewhere before:
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore
A tasty bit of gossip from a nameless magazine
A funny little item, if you know what I mean
A careless word that caused offence, the terrible result
A profane ultimatum from the sinister occult
Emblazoned on the cover in a scandalous font
Sex, Death, and Intrigue—what more could you want?
Bold as brass, big as Life, in every grocery store
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore
The interview, notorious, where she said what she said
And her words got twisted and her message misread
The backlash, outrage, a scandal at first
That metamorphosed into rumours of a curse
Virally exploding into spiritual war
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore
And I burned shoe leather, running down every lead
I haunted all the archives, I made my fingers bleed
How often did I get shown the door? Me and my
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore
Lots of “No comments,” “Let me check with my boss”
Lots of evasion and sudden memory loss
That old stone wall, speckled with moss
The eyes were all dotted, they just never came across
It went from an obsession to a thankless chore
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore
Once Upon A Time, It Was Front Page News
But absent any evidence, there’s nothing you can do
A candle always flickers, just before it fades
And never believe what you read in the trades
The Me Decade was a strange arcade
Better not to know how the magic gets made
And never you mind how the bills got paid
Focus on the sunshine and not on the shade
It’s all best forgotten, kid, and that’s the final score
Six thousand witches versus Mary Tyler Moore