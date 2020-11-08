The Awards

- 2000 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Profiles
Alfred Holden
“The Streamlined Man”
- 2001 Heritage Toronto Certificate of Commendation
Alfred Holden
“For writing that illustrates Toronto’s architecture and its contribution to the quality of the city.”
- 2002 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Poetry
John Degen
“Bicycles”
- 2003 Now magazine Best of Toronto Critics’ Pick
Best T.O. Lit Mag
Taddle Creek
- 2004 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Words and Pictures
Michael Cho
“Night Time”
- 2005 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Elyse Friedman
“Lost Kitten”
- 2006 Journey Prize (Long List)
David Whitton
“The Eclipse”
- 2007 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Cary Fagan
“Shit Box”
- 2007 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Poetry
Katia Grubisic
“A List Before Departure”
- 2007 National Magazine Award (Silver)
Words and Pictures
Michael Cho
“Stars”
- 2008 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Words and Pictures
Conan Tobias, Ian Phillips, Grant Heaps, Kevin Connolly, and Thomas Blanchard
“Night of the Sewist”
- 2009 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Words and Pictures
Michael Cho
“Trinity”
- 2010 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Michael Christie
“The Quiet”
- 2011 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Grace O’Connell
“The Many Faces of Montgomery Clift”
- 2012 Professional Writers Association of Canada Award
Features Writing Award
Jay Somerset
“Local Hero”
- 2012 Journey Prize (Long List)
Grace O’Connell
“The Many Faces of Montgomery Clift”
- 2012 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Illustration
Ethan Rilly
“Cool Parents”
- 2013 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Illustration
Ethan Rilly
“The Muse”
- 2014 Journey Prize (Long List)
Andrew MacDonald
“Four Minutes”
- 2014 Canadian Online Publishing Award (Finalist)
Best Website Design (Red Division)
Matthew McKinnon, John Piasetzki, and Conan Tobias
taddlecreekmag.com
- 2014 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Illustration and Photo Illustration
Pascal Blanchet
“The Orphan”
- 2015 Applied Arts Photography and Illustration Award
Illustration (Cover)
Frank Viva
The Kids’ Issue
- 2015 Journey Prize (Long List)
Sarah Meehan Sirk
“Moonman”
- 2015 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Andrew MacDonald
“Progress on a Genetic Level”
- 2016 Journey Prize (Long List)
Andrew MacDonald
“Progress on a Genetic Level”
- 2016 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Portrait Photography
Thomas Blanchard
“Instinct”
- 2017 Journey Prize (Long List)
Kelly Ward
“A Girl and a Dog on a Friday Night”
- 2017 Heritage Toronto Awards (Honorable Mention)
Historical Writing: Short Publication Award
Conan Tobias
“Canada’s Greatest Cartoonist”
- 2017 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Fiction
Lisa Moore
“Visions”
- 2017 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Poetry
Katherena Vermette
“When Louis Riel Went Crazy”
- 2017 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Portraits Photography
Jeff Speed
“Birthright”
- 2017 National Magazine Award (Honourable Mention)
Illustration
Michel Rabagliati
“Paul Goes West”
- 2018 National Magazine Award (Gold)
Fiction
RJ Edwards
“Loose Time”