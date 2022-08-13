The Day is a Father

This poem is a day, light slanting through blinds

sun on a northern lake, fishing with a hook attached to a stick

playing baseball for hours, a fat cat winding around legs

wilderness hikes, canoeing, falling further and further behind

This poem asks questions no one else will verbalize

brings a stab of pain, causes awkward silence

This poem is playing roughhouse on the floor

with a daughter who learns to fight back. She giggles

swats at the poem’s head. It always lets her win

never makes her feel powerless

This poem is an entire galaxy of curiosity, separation, regret

It’s walking down the street talking about Darwin’s theories

sucking on a piece of milk chocolate

while keeping a Hacky Sack from touching the sidewalk

This poem is programming the first portable computer

to repeat simple patterns. It’s playing your first video game:

ASCII symbols arranged into rooms of a castle, monsters

only visualized by closing your eyes

This poem is the bright onslaught of our lives

It will not live forever, but I need it to

What would any of this mean without a poem that questions everything

loves with tendrils that stretch across a continent

does not say no, except in anger