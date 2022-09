The Best I Looked

Everything is the end

of the world but really

there’s only so much sadness I can

line this poem with. In the end, picture me

as I picture myself, standing in a river

shivering and stupid, or in a casket

filled with the gleaming baubles of big

pharma, and maybe it leaks and everyone within a hundred kilometres

experiences so much

reuptake

or picture me the best I looked

last time I saw you.