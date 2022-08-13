Democracy Beach

Do you lay out your bedsheet, floral and faded

Does the man beside you like baseball

or wear this badge for protection

Do you vote the same

though you speak different languages

Does the guy with the tattooed back

fly the dragon kite

to try to reach God

where drones are not permitted

Do the red-headed twins

in modest one-pieces covertly twerk

when away from family

Did you see the woman who is paler than the sun

with the twinkle of her phone in hip pocket

the music of a hundred likes

glinting through white linen

Do you believe it’s the saddest year of her life

Is nudity contagious

Do we all remove our shirts at once

Do the plump and old enjoy the beach

any less than the slim and young

Do you want to know the name

of the colour the flag whispers

to a sky whose head is turned away

a curl of hairy cloud

Do you grow thirsty for the salt

of your news feed

Do you not want to be in the hot

gritty now of our lives

Do you sprint for the awesomeness of ocean

like a teen boy, Boogie Board tight to chest

Forget all shark footage, laughing teeth

Do you see that the eyes of the lovers

are the same, like the sable stones they throw

or do you cover your face with a cloth and sunbathe

Are you the type to end the season on unhappiness

Do you suck the seashells

Do you empty your shoes of promises

Do you lose something

Do you hold your head underwater

choosing the darkness

Do you read Emily St. John Mandel or Roxane Gay

or do you read nothing or do you read the clouds

Do you photograph the thin line

of ocean and sky and your parents in front of it

one of whom will die next year

Did you see that sarah and samira

disappear the same, neither name

having staying power in sand

when water fills the finger-furrowed letters

Do you sip secrets

like the lady with the wide brim

or sunscreen your hefty breasts

with the talent of hands that dip

so quick, hands that have served

more customers than you can fathom

that have made perfect change all her life

Surely nobody you pass today could be the one

to carry and place the bomb

The sky would darken over them

and the seagulls shriek mad songs

Do you hold the sandy hands of children

who do not believe in danger

Do you test the water while

your brother eats his anger

Far out there, is the black whale waiting

Will the woman with bikini and braised

pregnant belly endure the ocean cold

and will her skin kick with each swell

Should she decide at just that moment

the name for the baby

Do you think fate is in the wind

that rushes the waves, quickening them

Does the ocean want

to detach your hair like seaweed

Does it slap you harder

than your mother did

And when you return home

under a starved moon

do you breathe again

that hardwood kitchen dust

Do you enter your own space, careful

to carry the sandy towel to the tub

to shake out all the hard granules

of the gentle day?