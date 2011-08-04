It Will Rain Like Rods on the Hillside in Sweden

It will rain married men in Spain,
and intermittent toads’ beards Saturday
morning in Portugal. An intense
Pacific frontal system of bamboo
grass and sand will fall over Tokyo.
There’s a chance of young cobblers
developing over Berlin and running
riot across the country all the way
to Athens, where they will fall
Sunday afternoon alongside chair legs.
In Nantes, it’s currently raining
nails, in Grenoble its grenouilles,
ropes in Reims, and Niort is
getting nailed. Cows are pissing
lightly over Paris. In the north
of Taipei, plums will plummet Monday morning. There’s a strong chance of fire
and sulfur over Reykjavík, which
will reek of burnt umbrellas for weeks.
In Bangkok, it will rain
children’s eyes and ears shut for a month,
and then they will open and be quizzed
like little gods on all the winds in the sky.