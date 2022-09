The Poems

The beige carpet in the hallway

is dark with spreading wet

feet fetid socks soaked

my sister and I hide

outside when the bunk beds

earthquake on their own again

those pairs of hands silent

on the stairs staring

unrelenting as mint as

the rotten pears that pool and picket

the fence everyone else

sitting in a circle in the basement

arms linked heads swivel

to me doorway a-clutch

(No, there is nothing

wrong with the floor)

they said they’re saying