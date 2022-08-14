After “Life”

I read a poem by A.C.

in The New Yorker.

It has to be good, it’s published

in The New Yorker, I love The New Yorker.

—What’s more

emblematic of having arrived?

I’ll read anything

penned by the great A.C.

Her quirk,

her style—the way she pulls off beige

on beige, red

shoes to boot.

Once at a reading, I spoke up and told her

her lines remind me of Iceland’s

Halldór Laxness.

“His work is sad,

so sad,” she said, by way of oblique reply. Like

putting an ice cube in my wine,

under a henna

party tent. With humidex, the temperature

was over 40 C.

Father of the groom, nice man,

was sweating like a fish. “At least it didn’t

rain today,” I bantered. “Best henna

since my son married

the sister of the bride-to-be.”

He smiled and what came next: the great procession,

ululation.

Bride-to-be borne forth in crown and caftan in a palanquin—

splashy as a bath bomb.

How not

to want to be seen

as someone or something we’re not.

Why not simply admit.

I love the word “Calvados,”

have loved it since I read it

in Arch of Triumph by Erich Remarque—repeated

like a mantra throughout the book.

Calvados. Brandy

from apples: as typical as any fruit,

but what a plum

as emblem

of having arrived—