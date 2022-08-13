I feel there’s a novel

in all this,

and definitely not by me.

By someone so much better.

Vonnegut, maybe.

All about this room,

and the dark,

and the bed,

and the Magic Fingers machine

that probably has not worked

since the setting of Vonnegut’s

best novel, Not by Me. By Someone

So Much Better.

What is the word for the

line that eventually appears

on every forehead?

What is the line

for the word that infects

every tongue?

There is always

a novel in all this.

It takes place entirely in the

hour I wait for you

in this room, staring at

the Magic Fingers machine,

thinking about Vonnegut.

He is by someone

so much better.