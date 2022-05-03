Take 1 Tablet(s) Daily
Twenty mils paroxetine HCl. Two weeks in mania;
this is the free ride, bad case
of the giggles on doctors’ samples, kite-high.
When you settle in, there’s a calm, there’s
an “ahh” that skims over
the silver ocean in a hoverchair, breezy and noiseless,
but then you notice: legs are electric, techno-realism
in dream vision, alien feelings
that come in peace, bug-eyed, and strange things below.
Not sure when the lethargy thickens, but it’s
ingrown like a second skeleton,
without joints. Contentment becomes apathy, marble,
even Christ can’t feel the nails when he’s carved of stone.