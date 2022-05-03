you hang a light from a pole to fake the moon maybe, turn them off course and lead them into shallows they’d avoid given a choice mostly you hang the light because it works, because smelt can’t choose, won’t discern when the moon signals life and when it draws a net, everyone knows a moth will slam itself against hot glass until it dies of exhaustion, until it dies of light and every year, the same April moon draws a group of men north along the highway, generations of their family meeting generations of mine, for a few nights each year grandfathers first, when the trip was longer because cars and roads were younger; the Italian men slept in canvas tents, wet with breathing beside my grandfather’s cabin, a wooden slat box just inside the unlocked screen door, full of vegetables from their market downtown, bottles of last year’s backyard wine on the steps, rained on or sweating with frosty dew and the smelt ran for three nights straight, the same three nights every year, and the lake was darker then, the trees thicker; and they talked for over an hour when he finally ran hydro to the place; talked about the two light bulbs, and how many moths there suddenly were, their lanterns on poles bringing the shoreline to a boil, more smelt than water after a while, tiny bodies stretching the nets wine and shouting, and my grandfather wading in to help them haul the load a generation later came the neighbour, Mr. Lough, and the scientific method; came me on the rocks beside the beach, watching— my grandfather long retired from the nets, and the Italian men moving next door to comfortable chairs in the boathouse, fire in the oil drum, and every year a new system, and every year fish like prairie wheat, fish like simmering rice, fish like hordes of life trying to swim to the moon tonight, we step from the car to find a small group of laughing men beneath the trees, young men wondering how and old men to make it happen; still with wine and still with vegetables, who remember my grandfather like I never knew him, young and thin and not bothered by cold water they know where to find the lights in the shed; they light the fire, and they spread the nets, faking the moon the lake hasn’t boiled in years, and we could all lose patience; we could stop briefly knowing each other soon we will stop, when it feels right; it doesn’t yet feel right