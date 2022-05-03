Johnny Cash II

Would you please sing to me of that pretty place, Johnny Cash?

With green, green grass, terrible beauty, and memories of Jackson,

Where I gave my love to Brian Boru, and you gave yours to Rose.

Because I’m not convinced this world is for me,

With its dreary days, concrete parks, and young boys with rifles, so

Would you please sing to me of that pretty place, Johnny Cash?

On our way there, you’ll wear your heart like a guitar strap,

Low slung, on a dusty trail, exposed but safe, just here,

Where I gave my love to Brian Boru, and you gave yours to Rose.

And if I beg, plead, borrow, loot, lie, and steal,

Just to quiet the rage in my aching heart,

Would you please sing to me of that pretty place, Johnny Cash?

Because all I have are faded memories,

Of better times, of lesser cares, of a simple place,

Where I gave my love to Brian Boru, and you gave yours to Rose.

Please let us not stop by the side of a bare road, you and I,

Let’s drive through the night, through Memphis, through Dublin. Home,

Where you sang to me of that pretty place, Johnny Cash,

And I gave my love to Brian Boru, and you gave yours to Rose.