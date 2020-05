Kerri Huffman lives in Little Italy. Her poetry and fiction have appeared in various journals, including the Fiddlehead , the Cormorant, Contemporary Verse 2 , the Hart House Review, Broken Pencil , and Kiss Machine . She is the magazine’s founding associate editor, a position she held from 1997 to 2002.Chris Chambers has been publishing poems—many of them about pigeons—in Taddle Creek since 1997. His latest collection is Thrillows and Despairos.