From the Winter, 2016–2017 , issue

In a dream I am an old man and my mother appears to me.

I am happy and surprised to see her.

She is singing “You’re So Vain.”

*

Just before my own child falls asleep

we talk about Taylor Swift.

These minutes can actually be quite intimate.

And then she is unconscious.

Unconscious and in a way really gone,

at least until morning. That’s the goal.

“How old will Taylor Swift be when I am twenty?”

I do the math.

“Thirty-eight.”

“Whoa.

What about fifty?”

“Sixty-eight.”

“Whoa. And you, Daddy?

“How old will you be when I am fifty?”

Different math. “Goodnight, precious baby.”

*

My mother doesn’t stick around for long,

just one chorus.

And in my dream I live forever.