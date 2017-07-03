Pulp Submissions Wanted

Taddle Creek currently is accepting submissions of fiction and poetry (mainly fiction) for its upcoming pulp issue. Submissions of traditional pulp fiction—heavy on dialogue, descriptive narration, and lurid action—will be accepted, but modern takes on genre are especially welcome. Stories types may include crime, horror, sci-fi, westerns, romance, mystery, fantasy, war, sports, and erotica.
Taddle Creek’s regular submission guidelines generally otherwise apply.
Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. E.S.T. on Friday, October 27, 2017. No exceptions, even if you send a groveling note asking for a five-minute extension. Please consider not waiting until the week or day before the deadline to submit, as that practice tends to annoy Taddle Creek, and there very well may be no room left in the issue by that point.