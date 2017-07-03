Pulp Submissions Wanted

Taddle Creek currently is accepting submissions of fiction and poetry (mainly fiction) for its upcoming pulp issue. Submissions of traditional pulp fiction—heavy on dialogue, descriptive narration, and lurid action—will be accepted, but modern takes on genre are especially welcome. Stories types may include crime, horror, sci-fi, westerns, romance, mystery, fantasy, war, sports, and erotica.

Taddle Creek’s regular submission guidelines generally otherwise apply.