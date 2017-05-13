Episode 54: Conan Tobias in Conversation with Katherine Collins, at the Toronto Comic Arts Festival by Conan Tobias Like Tweet Share Print E-mail http://www.taddlecreekmag.com/podcast-player/10257/episode-54-conan-tobias-in-conversation-with-katherine-collins-at-the-toronto-comic-arts-festival.mp3Conan Tobias talks to Katherine Collins, creator of the comic book Neil the Horse, about her career and recent resurgence. Recorded live at the Toronto Reference Library during the Toronto Comic Arts Festival, May 13, 2017.