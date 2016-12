John Degen is the executive director of the Writers’ Union of Canada. His first novel, The Uninvited Guest, a story about victory—how a few people win, and most don’t—was published in 2006 by Nightwood . His poem “ Bicycles ,” from Taddle Creek’s Summer, 2002 , issue, was nominated for a 2002 National Magazine Award . He has contributed to the magazine since 1997.