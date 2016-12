More by this contributor The Headache Christmas, 1997 (No. 1)

Michael Boughn is the author of numerous books of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Cosmographia: A Post-Lucretian Faux Micro-Epic, was short-listed for the Governor General's Literary Award for Poetry. His most recent book is City, Book 1: Singular Assumptions. City, Books 1-3: The Whole Enchilada, is forthcoming.