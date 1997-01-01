From the Summer, 2017 , issue

Walking across a piazza in Florence

diagonally, rid of Edward for a few hours.

Aged twenty, a colonnade of repeated

relief that Italy was not relinquished

despite bad decisions. Architectural

ecstasy. Freedom frescoed. Excavated joy.

Twenty years later: functional Whitehorse.

A chain-link fence on the way to work

is a diagonal frieze of diamonds

framing broad, white mountains.

Epiphanies at other ages, before and after,

in more predictable places:

On Aonach Eagach ridge. Aeroplanes

above icefields and oceanic wind farms.

Or simply scooping soft ashes from the stove.

Switching off a computer.

Arching backward in a kayak

on the wobbling sea, crown to fibreglass.